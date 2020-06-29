All apartments in Grandview
13208 Winchester Ave.

13208 Winchester Avenue
Location

13208 Winchester Avenue, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Home - Dont miss out on this amazing 3 bed 1.5 bath house. It features beautiful hardwood flooring, a beautiful kitchen with new countertops and a new backsplash, newly refurbished bathrooms, and a spacious back deck.

This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right between highway 71 and Longview lake. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5156904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13208 Winchester Ave. have any available units?
13208 Winchester Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
Is 13208 Winchester Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
13208 Winchester Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13208 Winchester Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 13208 Winchester Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 13208 Winchester Ave. offer parking?
No, 13208 Winchester Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 13208 Winchester Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13208 Winchester Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13208 Winchester Ave. have a pool?
No, 13208 Winchester Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 13208 Winchester Ave. have accessible units?
No, 13208 Winchester Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 13208 Winchester Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 13208 Winchester Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13208 Winchester Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 13208 Winchester Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
