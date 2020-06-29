13208 Winchester Ave.

Amenities
Cute 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Home - Dont miss out on this amazing 3 bed 1.5 bath house. It features beautiful hardwood flooring, a beautiful kitchen with new countertops and a new backsplash, newly refurbished bathrooms, and a spacious back deck.
This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right between highway 71 and Longview lake. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!
*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
(RLNE5156904)