13208 Winchester Ave.

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Home - Dont miss out on this amazing 3 bed 1.5 bath house. It features beautiful hardwood flooring, a beautiful kitchen with new countertops and a new backsplash, newly refurbished bathrooms, and a spacious back deck.



This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right between highway 71 and Longview lake. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!



*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*

?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



(RLNE5156904)