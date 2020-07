Amenities

garbage disposal pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available December, 2019!

$850/month and $850 deposit.

2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom in a great condition.

Large and spacious fully fences backyard!

Updated kitchen with lots of cabinet space!

Easy and quick access to 71 highway. Less than 20-minute drive to downtown and 15-minute drive to the plaza.

Non-Refundable Pet Fee of $200

$25/month for cats, $35/month for dogs

$35 application fee. Call or text 816-214-0645