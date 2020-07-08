11912 Armitage Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This lovely 2-story home with 2,000 square feet of living space will be ready for move in SOON! The home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, a 2-car garage, finished basement, formal living room, formal dining room, and fenced back yard . The kitchen includes stove, refrigerator you have to come see this one will not last long

UNIT FEATURES

