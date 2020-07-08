All apartments in Grandview
Find more places like 11912 Armitage Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grandview, MO
/
11912 Armitage Drive
Last updated November 26 2019 at 1:15 AM

11912 Armitage Drive

11912 Armitage Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grandview
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

11912 Armitage Drive, Grandview, MO 64030
Crossgates

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This lovely 2-story home with 2,000 square feet of living space ready for move in The home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, a 2-car garage, finished basement, formal living room, formal dining room, and fenced back yard . The kitchen includes stove, refrigerator you have to come see this one will not last long
This lovely 2-story home with 2,000 square feet of living space will be ready for move in SOON! The home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, a 2-car garage, finished basement, formal living room, formal dining room, and fenced back yard . The kitchen includes stove, refrigerator you have to come see this one will not last long
UNIT FEATURES
Air conditioning, Cable ready, Fenced yard, Hardwood floors, Heat - gas, Laundry room / hookups, Pet Friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11912 Armitage Drive have any available units?
11912 Armitage Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
What amenities does 11912 Armitage Drive have?
Some of 11912 Armitage Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11912 Armitage Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11912 Armitage Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11912 Armitage Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11912 Armitage Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11912 Armitage Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11912 Armitage Drive offers parking.
Does 11912 Armitage Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11912 Armitage Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11912 Armitage Drive have a pool?
No, 11912 Armitage Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11912 Armitage Drive have accessible units?
No, 11912 Armitage Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11912 Armitage Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11912 Armitage Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11912 Armitage Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11912 Armitage Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Deer Run Apartments
13615 White Avenue
Grandview, MO 64030

Similar Pages

Grandview 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGrandview 2 Bedroom Apartments
Grandview Apartments with ParkingGrandview Cheap Apartments
Grandview Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KS
Prairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSNorth Kansas City, MOParkville, MO
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MOPleasant Hill, MOLouisburg, KSGreenwood, MORoeland Park, KSGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City