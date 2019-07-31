906 NE Deer Creek Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fb3f298048 ---- Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment. Incredible amenities including fitness center, pool and clubhouse. Apartment comes complete with all appliances including washer/dryer. Conveniently located, just minutes from great shopping and dining plus easy access to the highway. Ideal community with everthing you need. Call today for a tour! No Pets. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 2 Bath 2 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Club House Community Pool Deck/Patio Miniblinds Off Street Parking Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Provided