801 Sw Orchard

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4bd4ff40be ----

SPECIAL - 1/2 OFF 1ST MONTH WITH 13 MONTH LEASE! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Features fully equipped kitchen with breakfast bar that opens up to the spacious great room with fireplace, private master bath, walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups on main level, unfinished basement, nice deck off the back and 2 car garage. Located in Ryan Meadows subdivision with access to community pool. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!



2 Bath

2 Car Garage

3 Bedroom

Carpet

Deck/Patio

Miniblinds

Pets Upon Approval

Stove

Unfinished Basement

Vinyl Flooring

Washer/Dryer Hookups