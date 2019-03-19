All apartments in Grain Valley
Grain Valley, MO
801 Sw Orchard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

801 Sw Orchard

801 SW Mill Creek Ct · No Longer Available
Location

801 SW Mill Creek Ct, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4bd4ff40be ----
SPECIAL - 1/2 OFF 1ST MONTH WITH 13 MONTH LEASE! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Features fully equipped kitchen with breakfast bar that opens up to the spacious great room with fireplace, private master bath, walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups on main level, unfinished basement, nice deck off the back and 2 car garage. Located in Ryan Meadows subdivision with access to community pool. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!

2 Bath
2 Car Garage
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Deck/Patio
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Unfinished Basement
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 Sw Orchard have any available units?
801 Sw Orchard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grain Valley, MO.
What amenities does 801 Sw Orchard have?
Some of 801 Sw Orchard's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 Sw Orchard currently offering any rent specials?
801 Sw Orchard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Sw Orchard pet-friendly?
Yes, 801 Sw Orchard is pet friendly.
Does 801 Sw Orchard offer parking?
Yes, 801 Sw Orchard offers parking.
Does 801 Sw Orchard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 Sw Orchard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Sw Orchard have a pool?
Yes, 801 Sw Orchard has a pool.
Does 801 Sw Orchard have accessible units?
No, 801 Sw Orchard does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Sw Orchard have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 Sw Orchard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 801 Sw Orchard have units with air conditioning?
No, 801 Sw Orchard does not have units with air conditioning.
