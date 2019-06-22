704 NW Scenic Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/73494ff06e ---- Tons of space! Lovely 4 bedroom, 3 bath duplex. Features fully equipped kitchen, dining area, extra large great room, large master bedroom with double closets and private master bath, lower level finished and can be used as a 4th bedroom, washer/dryer hookups and 2 car garage. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 2 Car Garage 3 Bath 4 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Washer/Dryer Hookups