704 NW Scenic Dr
Last updated June 22 2019 at 1:33 PM

704 NW Scenic Dr

704 Northwest Scenic Lane · No Longer Available
Location

704 Northwest Scenic Lane, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/73494ff06e ---- Tons of space! Lovely 4 bedroom, 3 bath duplex. Features fully equipped kitchen, dining area, extra large great room, large master bedroom with double closets and private master bath, lower level finished and can be used as a 4th bedroom, washer/dryer hookups and 2 car garage. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 2 Car Garage 3 Bath 4 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 NW Scenic Dr have any available units?
704 NW Scenic Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grain Valley, MO.
What amenities does 704 NW Scenic Dr have?
Some of 704 NW Scenic Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 NW Scenic Dr currently offering any rent specials?
704 NW Scenic Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 NW Scenic Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 704 NW Scenic Dr is pet friendly.
Does 704 NW Scenic Dr offer parking?
Yes, 704 NW Scenic Dr offers parking.
Does 704 NW Scenic Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 NW Scenic Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 NW Scenic Dr have a pool?
No, 704 NW Scenic Dr does not have a pool.
Does 704 NW Scenic Dr have accessible units?
No, 704 NW Scenic Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 704 NW Scenic Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 704 NW Scenic Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 704 NW Scenic Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 704 NW Scenic Dr has units with air conditioning.

