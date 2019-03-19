419 Woodbury Dr.

Amenities
Fantastic newer 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style duplex in Grain Valley. Features fully equipped eat in kitchen, spacious living room and bedrooms, washer/dryer hookups, and 1 car garage. No Pets. Easy access to shopping, restaurants and highway. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!
1 Car Garage
2 Bath
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Lawn Care Provided
Miniblinds
Stove
Washer/Dryer Hookups