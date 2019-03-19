All apartments in Grain Valley
419 Woodbury Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

419 Woodbury Dr.

419 NW Woodbury Dr · No Longer Available
Location

419 NW Woodbury Dr, Grain Valley, MO 64029

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
carpet
range
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/da5329306c ----
Fantastic newer 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style duplex in Grain Valley. Features fully equipped eat in kitchen, spacious living room and bedrooms, washer/dryer hookups, and 1 car garage. No Pets. Easy access to shopping, restaurants and highway. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!

1 Car Garage
2 Bath
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Lawn Care Provided
Miniblinds
Stove
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

