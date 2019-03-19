All apartments in Grain Valley
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1613 Northwest Hilltop Lane

1613 Northwest Hilltop Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1613 Northwest Hilltop Lane, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Summer is HERE and we are waiving your application fees - use promocode DREAMHOME to apply today! We are pet friendly but DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This cute home in Grain Valley is a 4 bedroom and 3 bath home. It has granite counter tops black appliances and a ton of cabinet space. The 4 bedroom and 3rd bath is going to downstairs in the basement. The basement also has a bonus room in it as well. Come check out this home today before its gone!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1613 Northwest Hilltop Lane have any available units?
1613 Northwest Hilltop Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grain Valley, MO.
Is 1613 Northwest Hilltop Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1613 Northwest Hilltop Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1613 Northwest Hilltop Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1613 Northwest Hilltop Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1613 Northwest Hilltop Lane offer parking?
No, 1613 Northwest Hilltop Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1613 Northwest Hilltop Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1613 Northwest Hilltop Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1613 Northwest Hilltop Lane have a pool?
No, 1613 Northwest Hilltop Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1613 Northwest Hilltop Lane have accessible units?
No, 1613 Northwest Hilltop Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1613 Northwest Hilltop Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1613 Northwest Hilltop Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1613 Northwest Hilltop Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1613 Northwest Hilltop Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

