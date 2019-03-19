1613 Northwest Hilltop Lane

Amenities

Summer is HERE and we are waiving your application fees - use promocode DREAMHOME to apply today! We are pet friendly but DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This cute home in Grain Valley is a 4 bedroom and 3 bath home. It has granite counter tops black appliances and a ton of cabinet space. The 4 bedroom and 3rd bath is going to downstairs in the basement. The basement also has a bonus room in it as well. Come check out this home today before its gone!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.