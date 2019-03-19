1508 NE Erin Dr

Amenities
Newer 3 Bed 2 Car Townhome in Grain Valley - Come and See this Newer 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage, Maintenance Free TownHome in Grain Valley.
Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.
Main Floor Features:
Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Large Pantry, and Dining Area
Living Space
Half Bathroom with Easy Access for Guests
2 Car Garage, Attached with a Remote Opener
Second Floor Features:
Spacious Master Bedroom, Large Walk In Closet, and Full Attached Bathroom
Two Guest Bedrooms
One Full Bathroom
Full Washer and Dryer Hook Ups
Other Features:
All Electric Unit
Yard Maintenance Provided
Trash is Included
Maintenance Free
Grain Valley School District:
Matthews Elementary
North Middle School
Grain Valley High School
Pets are welcome. Pets must be 40 pounds or less and require a $300 non refundable pet fee and $25 per month pet rent, per pet. There are also breed restrictions.
Tenant Pays Electric and Water Utilities and Requires a 1 year Lease.
(RLNE4613937)