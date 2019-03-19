All apartments in Grain Valley
Home
/
Grain Valley, MO
/
1508 NE Erin Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1508 NE Erin Dr

1508 Northeast Erin Court · No Longer Available
Location

1508 Northeast Erin Court, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newer 3 Bed 2 Car Townhome in Grain Valley - Come and See this Newer 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage, Maintenance Free TownHome in Grain Valley.

Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.

Main Floor Features:
Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Large Pantry, and Dining Area
Living Space
Half Bathroom with Easy Access for Guests
2 Car Garage, Attached with a Remote Opener

Second Floor Features:
Spacious Master Bedroom, Large Walk In Closet, and Full Attached Bathroom
Two Guest Bedrooms
One Full Bathroom
Full Washer and Dryer Hook Ups

Other Features:
All Electric Unit
Yard Maintenance Provided
Trash is Included
Maintenance Free

Grain Valley School District:
Matthews Elementary
North Middle School
Grain Valley High School

Pets are welcome. Pets must be 40 pounds or less and require a $300 non refundable pet fee and $25 per month pet rent, per pet. There are also breed restrictions.

Tenant Pays Electric and Water Utilities and Requires a 1 year Lease.

(RLNE4613937)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Does 1508 NE Erin Dr have any available units?
1508 NE Erin Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grain Valley, MO.
What amenities does 1508 NE Erin Dr have?
Some of 1508 NE Erin Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1508 NE Erin Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1508 NE Erin Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1508 NE Erin Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1508 NE Erin Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1508 NE Erin Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1508 NE Erin Dr offers parking.
Does 1508 NE Erin Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1508 NE Erin Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1508 NE Erin Dr have a pool?
No, 1508 NE Erin Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1508 NE Erin Dr have accessible units?
No, 1508 NE Erin Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1508 NE Erin Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1508 NE Erin Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1508 NE Erin Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1508 NE Erin Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
