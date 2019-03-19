1508 NE Erin Dr

Amenities

Newer 3 Bed 2 Car Townhome in Grain Valley - Come and See this Newer 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage, Maintenance Free TownHome in Grain Valley.



Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.



Main Floor Features:

Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Large Pantry, and Dining Area

Living Space

Half Bathroom with Easy Access for Guests

2 Car Garage, Attached with a Remote Opener



Second Floor Features:

Spacious Master Bedroom, Large Walk In Closet, and Full Attached Bathroom

Two Guest Bedrooms

One Full Bathroom

Full Washer and Dryer Hook Ups



Other Features:

All Electric Unit

Yard Maintenance Provided

Trash is Included

Maintenance Free



Grain Valley School District:

Matthews Elementary

North Middle School

Grain Valley High School



Pets are welcome. Pets must be 40 pounds or less and require a $300 non refundable pet fee and $25 per month pet rent, per pet. There are also breed restrictions.



Tenant Pays Electric and Water Utilities and Requires a 1 year Lease.



