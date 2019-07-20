1425 NE Mary Ct

Amenities
Newer 3 Bed Townhome in Grain Valley - Come check out this 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath/1 Car Garage Townhome in Grain Valley. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance.
Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.
Unit Features:
All Bedrooms located on the top floor.
Master has large walk in closet and attached Bath.
Downstairs has a half bath for guests.
Attached one car garage with opener.
Fully Equipped Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliancess, Granite Countertops, and Large Pantry
Washer and Dryer hookups on the second floor with all the bedrooms
Trash is Included
Grain Valley School District
Matthews Elementary
North Middle School
Grain Valley High School
Pets Welcome $300 one time fee plus $25 per month per pet.
Dogs 40 lbs or less with breed restrictions.
Tenant pays Electric and Water Utilities and Requires a 1 year lease.
(RLNE5019765)