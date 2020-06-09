1405 Northwest High View Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This home in Eagle Ridge has carpet throughout the living areas, ceramic tile in the kitchen, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas fireplace in the living room. 2 full bathrooms upstairs with 3 bedrooms, finished basement with 4th bedroom and a full bath with laundry room. 2 car garage with one remote and a fence! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Home has additional HOA requirement. Please contact us for additional information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.