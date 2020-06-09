All apartments in Grain Valley
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:50 PM

1405 Northwest High View Drive

1405 Northwest Highview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1405 Northwest Highview Drive, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This home in Eagle Ridge has carpet throughout the living areas, ceramic tile in the kitchen, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas fireplace in the living room. 2 full bathrooms upstairs with 3 bedrooms, finished basement with 4th bedroom and a full bath with laundry room. 2 car garage with one remote and a fence! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Home has additional HOA requirement. Please contact us for additional information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 Northwest High View Drive have any available units?
1405 Northwest High View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grain Valley, MO.
What amenities does 1405 Northwest High View Drive have?
Some of 1405 Northwest High View Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 Northwest High View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1405 Northwest High View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 Northwest High View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1405 Northwest High View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1405 Northwest High View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1405 Northwest High View Drive offers parking.
Does 1405 Northwest High View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1405 Northwest High View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 Northwest High View Drive have a pool?
No, 1405 Northwest High View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1405 Northwest High View Drive have accessible units?
No, 1405 Northwest High View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 Northwest High View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1405 Northwest High View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1405 Northwest High View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1405 Northwest High View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

