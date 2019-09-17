1322 NW Willow Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/78867060ac ---- Large 3 bedroom 2.5 bath duplex. Features fully equipped kitchen, dining area, extra large living room, master bedroom with private bath and huge walk-in closet on main level. Upstairs has 2 more bedrooms and full bath. Washer/dryer hookups on main level. Large 2 Car Garage with opener. Nice large yard. Pet Deposit $400 - $200 refundable and $200 non-refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community’s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW™) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 2 1/2 Bath 2 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Washer/Dryer Hookups