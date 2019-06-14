All apartments in Grain Valley
1234 Ashley Dr
Last updated June 14 2019 at 9:52 PM

1234 Ashley Dr

1234 Northwest Ashley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1234 Northwest Ashley Drive, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0902adb040 ---- Lots of upgrades in these beautiful 3 Bedroom Grain Valley townhomes. Features a fully equipped eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, great room with electric fireplace, full size washer and dryer, spacious bedrooms and closets, and 2 car garage. Absolutely gorgeous! Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month.Call today for a tour. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 2 Bath 2 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Carpet Lawn Care Provided Miniblinds Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Provided

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

