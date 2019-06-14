1234 Ashley Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0902adb040 ---- Lots of upgrades in these beautiful 3 Bedroom Grain Valley townhomes. Features a fully equipped eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, great room with electric fireplace, full size washer and dryer, spacious bedrooms and closets, and 2 car garage. Absolutely gorgeous! Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month.Call today for a tour. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 2 Bath 2 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Carpet Lawn Care Provided Miniblinds Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Provided