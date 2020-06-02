1109 Southwest Sandy Lane

Amenities

This home has been beautifully renovated to include granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, new carpet and ceramic tile. With a cozy fireplace, fenced yard and 2 car garage. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.