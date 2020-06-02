All apartments in Grain Valley
1109 Southwest Sandy Lane
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:50 PM

1109 Southwest Sandy Lane

1109 Sandy Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1109 Sandy Lane, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This home has been beautifully renovated to include granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, new carpet and ceramic tile. With a cozy fireplace, fenced yard and 2 car garage. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 Southwest Sandy Lane have any available units?
1109 Southwest Sandy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grain Valley, MO.
What amenities does 1109 Southwest Sandy Lane have?
Some of 1109 Southwest Sandy Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 Southwest Sandy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1109 Southwest Sandy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 Southwest Sandy Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1109 Southwest Sandy Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1109 Southwest Sandy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1109 Southwest Sandy Lane offers parking.
Does 1109 Southwest Sandy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 Southwest Sandy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 Southwest Sandy Lane have a pool?
No, 1109 Southwest Sandy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1109 Southwest Sandy Lane have accessible units?
No, 1109 Southwest Sandy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 Southwest Sandy Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1109 Southwest Sandy Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1109 Southwest Sandy Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1109 Southwest Sandy Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

