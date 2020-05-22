All apartments in Glasgow Village
224 Presley Dr
Last updated May 22 2020 at 7:27 AM

224 Presley Dr

224 Presley Road · (636) 573-1200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

224 Presley Road, Glasgow Village, MO 63137
Glasgow Village

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 854 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
224 Presley Dr., St. Louis, MO 63137

Available to view NOW! Swing by to view this adorable home of 854 sq ft with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Home has wood floors throughout, galley style kitchen with fridge and stove, spacious living room dinning combo area, nice deck off the back of house with a nice fenced in backyard. Property is renting for $ 850.00. To view our property please download the RENTLY app to schedule a tour TODAY!

For more details on this home please contact Starting Point Property Management, LLC at 636-573-1200.

Please visit our website at https://rentorown.propertyware.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 Presley Dr have any available units?
224 Presley Dr has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 224 Presley Dr have?
Some of 224 Presley Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 Presley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
224 Presley Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 Presley Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 224 Presley Dr is pet friendly.
Does 224 Presley Dr offer parking?
No, 224 Presley Dr does not offer parking.
Does 224 Presley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 Presley Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 Presley Dr have a pool?
No, 224 Presley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 224 Presley Dr have accessible units?
No, 224 Presley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 224 Presley Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 224 Presley Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 224 Presley Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 224 Presley Dr has units with air conditioning.
