Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

224 Presley Dr., St. Louis, MO 63137



Available to view NOW! Swing by to view this adorable home of 854 sq ft with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Home has wood floors throughout, galley style kitchen with fridge and stove, spacious living room dinning combo area, nice deck off the back of house with a nice fenced in backyard. Property is renting for $ 850.00. To view our property please download the RENTLY app to schedule a tour TODAY!



For more details on this home please contact Starting Point Property Management, LLC at 636-573-1200.



