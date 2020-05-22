Amenities
224 Presley Dr., St. Louis, MO 63137
Available to view NOW! Swing by to view this adorable home of 854 sq ft with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Home has wood floors throughout, galley style kitchen with fridge and stove, spacious living room dinning combo area, nice deck off the back of house with a nice fenced in backyard. Property is renting for $ 850.00. To view our property please download the RENTLY app to schedule a tour TODAY!
For more details on this home please contact Starting Point Property Management, LLC at 636-573-1200.
Please visit our website at https://rentorown.propertyware.com.