6007 N. Tracy Ave.

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Remodeled 3 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath Home - This 3 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath home has been completely remodeled and is now ready for a new resident!



Featuring beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the main, open, living, dining and kitchen space. The kitchen has received all new stainless steel appliances and very nice gray cabinetry. The living room features a large beautiful fireplace (non-functional). All of the windows in this home allow for tons of natural light, making it feel light and bright from the moment you walk in the front door.



Both bathrooms have also been completely updated with new tile, fixtures, and finishes.



Make sure you check this home out today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



(RLNE5611204)