All apartments in Gladstone
Find more places like 6007 N. Tracy Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gladstone, MO
/
6007 N. Tracy Ave.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:02 AM

6007 N. Tracy Ave.

6007 North Tracy Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gladstone
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6007 North Tracy Avenue, Gladstone, MO 64118
Oak Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Remodeled 3 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath Home - This 3 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath home has been completely remodeled and is now ready for a new resident!

Featuring beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the main, open, living, dining and kitchen space. The kitchen has received all new stainless steel appliances and very nice gray cabinetry. The living room features a large beautiful fireplace (non-functional). All of the windows in this home allow for tons of natural light, making it feel light and bright from the moment you walk in the front door.

Both bathrooms have also been completely updated with new tile, fixtures, and finishes.

Make sure you check this home out today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5611204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6007 N. Tracy Ave. have any available units?
6007 N. Tracy Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gladstone, MO.
What amenities does 6007 N. Tracy Ave. have?
Some of 6007 N. Tracy Ave.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6007 N. Tracy Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
6007 N. Tracy Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6007 N. Tracy Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6007 N. Tracy Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 6007 N. Tracy Ave. offer parking?
No, 6007 N. Tracy Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 6007 N. Tracy Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6007 N. Tracy Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6007 N. Tracy Ave. have a pool?
No, 6007 N. Tracy Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 6007 N. Tracy Ave. have accessible units?
No, 6007 N. Tracy Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 6007 N. Tracy Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6007 N. Tracy Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6007 N. Tracy Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6007 N. Tracy Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bluffs
7005 N Bales Ave
Gladstone, MO 64119
The Heights Linden Square
601 NE 70th St
Gladstone, MO 64118

Similar Pages

Gladstone 1 BedroomsGladstone 2 Bedrooms
Gladstone Cheap PlacesGladstone Dog Friendly Apartments
Gladstone Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stormy Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City