Gladstone, MO
5602 N Woodland Ave
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

5602 N Woodland Ave

5602 North Woodland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5602 North Woodland Avenue, Gladstone, MO 64118
Northridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Available 3 BDR 2 BTH $1140 - Check out this newly rehabbed 3 bedroom home, Cozy kitchen! Luxurious place to come home to! This property will not be around long!

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3x rental amount, and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two year lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net

(RLNE5412015)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5602 N Woodland Ave have any available units?
5602 N Woodland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gladstone, MO.
What amenities does 5602 N Woodland Ave have?
Some of 5602 N Woodland Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5602 N Woodland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5602 N Woodland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5602 N Woodland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5602 N Woodland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5602 N Woodland Ave offer parking?
No, 5602 N Woodland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5602 N Woodland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5602 N Woodland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5602 N Woodland Ave have a pool?
No, 5602 N Woodland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5602 N Woodland Ave have accessible units?
No, 5602 N Woodland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5602 N Woodland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5602 N Woodland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5602 N Woodland Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5602 N Woodland Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

