5522 Wabash Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a completely remodeled Duplex These 816 square ft. properties built in 1957 features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Property has been completely updated and is READY for a renter now. Fresh paint. tile in kitchen & bathroom. Refrigerator, Stove included. Carpet. Full unfinished basement. Laundry hookups in YOUR home!!! Come ready to rent this beauty today! Must meet income requirements of 2.5 times the rent.

View our website www.usreebpm.com Call our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668

Equal Housing Opportunity