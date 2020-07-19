All apartments in Gladstone
Home
/
Gladstone, MO
/
5522 Wabash Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5522 Wabash Ave

5522 North Wabash Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5522 North Wabash Avenue, Gladstone, MO 64118
Maple Woods

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a completely remodeled Duplex These 816 square ft. properties built in 1957 features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Property has been completely updated and is READY for a renter now. Fresh paint. tile in kitchen & bathroom. Refrigerator, Stove included. Carpet. Full unfinished basement. Laundry hookups in YOUR home!!! Come ready to rent this beauty today! Must meet income requirements of 2.5 times the rent.
View our website www.usreebpm.com Call our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668
Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5522 Wabash Ave have any available units?
5522 Wabash Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gladstone, MO.
What amenities does 5522 Wabash Ave have?
Some of 5522 Wabash Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5522 Wabash Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5522 Wabash Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5522 Wabash Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5522 Wabash Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5522 Wabash Ave offer parking?
No, 5522 Wabash Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5522 Wabash Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5522 Wabash Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5522 Wabash Ave have a pool?
No, 5522 Wabash Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5522 Wabash Ave have accessible units?
No, 5522 Wabash Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5522 Wabash Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5522 Wabash Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 5522 Wabash Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5522 Wabash Ave has units with air conditioning.
