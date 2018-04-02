2605 NE 69th

Amenities

Large Family Home - This beautiful 1.5 story in the heart of Gladstone is waiting for you! Very clean & well taken care of home. New carpet, updated kitchen w/ built-ins in the cabinets. Tons of living space - large bedrooms w/ 4th room upstairs. Updated bathrooms - granite in hall bath. Walk-out basement w/ partial kitchen area. Beautiful 2 - tier deck built around above ground pool. Great location - Perfect Home!



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3x rental amount, and good rental/ credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renters insurance and a 2-year lease.



