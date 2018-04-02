All apartments in Gladstone
Find more places like 2605 NE 69th.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gladstone, MO
/
2605 NE 69th
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

2605 NE 69th

2605 Northeast 69th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gladstone
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2605 Northeast 69th Street, Gladstone, MO 64119
Meadowbrook North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
Large Family Home - This beautiful 1.5 story in the heart of Gladstone is waiting for you! Very clean & well taken care of home. New carpet, updated kitchen w/ built-ins in the cabinets. Tons of living space - large bedrooms w/ 4th room upstairs. Updated bathrooms - granite in hall bath. Walk-out basement w/ partial kitchen area. Beautiful 2 - tier deck built around above ground pool. Great location - Perfect Home!

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3x rental amount, and good rental/ credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.
We require renters insurance and a 2-year lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial and Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net

(RLNE5595457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2605 NE 69th have any available units?
2605 NE 69th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gladstone, MO.
What amenities does 2605 NE 69th have?
Some of 2605 NE 69th's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2605 NE 69th currently offering any rent specials?
2605 NE 69th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2605 NE 69th pet-friendly?
Yes, 2605 NE 69th is pet friendly.
Does 2605 NE 69th offer parking?
Yes, 2605 NE 69th offers parking.
Does 2605 NE 69th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2605 NE 69th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2605 NE 69th have a pool?
Yes, 2605 NE 69th has a pool.
Does 2605 NE 69th have accessible units?
No, 2605 NE 69th does not have accessible units.
Does 2605 NE 69th have units with dishwashers?
No, 2605 NE 69th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2605 NE 69th have units with air conditioning?
No, 2605 NE 69th does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bluffs
7005 N Bales Ave
Gladstone, MO 64119
The Heights Linden Square
601 NE 70th St
Gladstone, MO 64118

Similar Pages

Gladstone 1 BedroomsGladstone 2 Bedrooms
Gladstone Cheap PlacesGladstone Dog Friendly Apartments
Gladstone Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stormy Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City