185 Eldorado Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Highlights:

- 3 Beds, 1 Bath, 988 Square Ft, has basement

- Fridge, Washer, Dryer included

- Large fenced backyard plus a Shed

- Very good school district (Lawson Elementary, Northwest Middle, Hazelwood - West High)

- Close to all services + walking distance to Lawson Elementary

- Hardwood flooring + Freshly painted interior

- Updated entry door to spacious living room

- Video tour: https://youtu.be/iBKWP42N-LM



$50 Application fee

$1150 per month

$1200 Deposit



1,2 or 3 year lease available



More Details: Beautiful home: 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, basement. This home comes with all appliances including fridge, washer, dryer, stove. It is in a very good school district and even a walking distance to Lawson Elementary. The house is quite close to all services as well. It boasts a spacious living room with hardwood floors. Updated the huge kitchen, lots of cabinets & counter space plus pantry. Full bath has also been updated & hosts a deep tub for relaxing. Master bedroom is carpeted & features a ceiling fan, 2nd & 3rd bedrooms have hardwood floors. Large back yard is fully fenced & ready for all your outdoor activities, there is also a shed for all your tools & toys.



Items to consider & House rules:

- Basic background and criminal check during application process

Landlord history & Evictions; No credit score will be pulled;

- Required: recent pay stubs, drivers license and $50 application fee upon receiving the application.

- Pet friendly, but has to be under 25 pounds, $200 pet deposit and $25 pet rent;

- Required $1200 deposit



(RLNE2554482)