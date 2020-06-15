All apartments in Florissant
Last updated March 30 2019 at 9:48 AM

185 Eldorado Dr

185 Eldorado Drive · (314) 629-2857
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

185 Eldorado Drive, Florissant, MO 63031

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 185 Eldorado Drive, Florissant, MO, 63031 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Highlights:
- 3 Beds, 1 Bath, 988 Square Ft, has basement
- Fridge, Washer, Dryer included
- Large fenced backyard plus a Shed
- Very good school district (Lawson Elementary, Northwest Middle, Hazelwood - West High)
- Close to all services + walking distance to Lawson Elementary
- Hardwood flooring + Freshly painted interior
- Updated entry door to spacious living room
- Video tour: https://youtu.be/iBKWP42N-LM

$50 Application fee
$1150 per month
$1200 Deposit

1,2 or 3 year lease available

More Details: Beautiful home: 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, basement. This home comes with all appliances including fridge, washer, dryer, stove. It is in a very good school district and even a walking distance to Lawson Elementary. The house is quite close to all services as well. It boasts a spacious living room with hardwood floors. Updated the huge kitchen, lots of cabinets & counter space plus pantry. Full bath has also been updated & hosts a deep tub for relaxing. Master bedroom is carpeted & features a ceiling fan, 2nd & 3rd bedrooms have hardwood floors. Large back yard is fully fenced & ready for all your outdoor activities, there is also a shed for all your tools & toys.

Items to consider & House rules:
- Basic background and criminal check during application process
Landlord history & Evictions; No credit score will be pulled;
- Required: recent pay stubs, drivers license and $50 application fee upon receiving the application.
- Pet friendly, but has to be under 25 pounds, $200 pet deposit and $25 pet rent;
- Required $1200 deposit

(RLNE2554482)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 185 Eldorado Dr have any available units?
185 Eldorado Dr has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 185 Eldorado Dr have?
Some of 185 Eldorado Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 185 Eldorado Dr currently offering any rent specials?
185 Eldorado Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 185 Eldorado Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 185 Eldorado Dr is pet friendly.
Does 185 Eldorado Dr offer parking?
No, 185 Eldorado Dr does not offer parking.
Does 185 Eldorado Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 185 Eldorado Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 185 Eldorado Dr have a pool?
No, 185 Eldorado Dr does not have a pool.
Does 185 Eldorado Dr have accessible units?
No, 185 Eldorado Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 185 Eldorado Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 185 Eldorado Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 185 Eldorado Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 185 Eldorado Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
