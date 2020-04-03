214 Main St (Lower)

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities accessible conference room parking internet access

Fully Renovated Office Space available immediately with ample parking available. Perfect for CPA, Legal, really any professional services. Office space includes reception area/waiting room, 4 offices, office workstation area, large conference room or 5th larger office, bathroom and storage. Included in monthly rent is all utilities (electric, water/sewer, security system), all you are responsible for is phone/internet. This is BEAUTIFUL office space complete with chair rail and wainscoting, beautiful ceiling tiles and large, bright windows in the entryway. THIS is where you want to set up your business! New and fresh, bright and spacious with loads of excellent opportunity! Wheelchair accessible throughout, too!