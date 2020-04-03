All apartments in Festus
214 Main St (Lower)
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:48 PM

214 Main St (Lower)

214 East Main Street · (314) 803-6245
Location

214 East Main Street, Festus, MO 63028

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 1365 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
conference room
accessible
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
conference room
parking
internet access
Fully Renovated Office Space available immediately with ample parking available. Perfect for CPA, Legal, really any professional services. Office space includes reception area/waiting room, 4 offices, office workstation area, large conference room or 5th larger office, bathroom and storage. Included in monthly rent is all utilities (electric, water/sewer, security system), all you are responsible for is phone/internet. This is BEAUTIFUL office space complete with chair rail and wainscoting, beautiful ceiling tiles and large, bright windows in the entryway. THIS is where you want to set up your business! New and fresh, bright and spacious with loads of excellent opportunity! Wheelchair accessible throughout, too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 Main St (Lower) have any available units?
214 Main St (Lower) has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 214 Main St (Lower) have?
Some of 214 Main St (Lower)'s amenities include parking, recently renovated, and conference room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 Main St (Lower) currently offering any rent specials?
214 Main St (Lower) isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 Main St (Lower) pet-friendly?
No, 214 Main St (Lower) is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Festus.
Does 214 Main St (Lower) offer parking?
Yes, 214 Main St (Lower) does offer parking.
Does 214 Main St (Lower) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 Main St (Lower) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 Main St (Lower) have a pool?
No, 214 Main St (Lower) does not have a pool.
Does 214 Main St (Lower) have accessible units?
Yes, 214 Main St (Lower) has accessible units.
Does 214 Main St (Lower) have units with dishwashers?
No, 214 Main St (Lower) does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 214 Main St (Lower) have units with air conditioning?
No, 214 Main St (Lower) does not have units with air conditioning.
