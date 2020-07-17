1012 Forestwood Dr

Amenities

AVAILABLE FOR 8/1 MOVE IN. Call 314[.]312[.]1080 for showing information. Prime Location: Spacious, Naturally Well-Lit - 1210 FSF, 3 bd, 1 ba SFH in Ferguson. All beds and full bath on one level. Large clean partially finished basement along with laundry area and plenty of additional storage. Oversized driveway for additional off-street parking! MUST SEE to appreciate! Call this place home today for only $895/mo. Tenants pay ALL utilities as well as care for lawn/snow. Apps are $65/adult. Deposit equals rent. Pet-friendly w/deposit and approval.