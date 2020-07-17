All apartments in Ferguson
1012 Forestwood Dr
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:50 AM

1012 Forestwood Dr

1012 Forestwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1012 Forestwood Drive, Ferguson, MO 63135
Ferguson

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
AVAILABLE FOR 8/1 MOVE IN. Call 314[.]312[.]1080 for showing information. Prime Location: Spacious, Naturally Well-Lit - 1210 FSF, 3 bd, 1 ba SFH in Ferguson. All beds and full bath on one level. Large clean partially finished basement along with laundry area and plenty of additional storage. Oversized driveway for additional off-street parking! MUST SEE to appreciate! Call this place home today for only $895/mo. Tenants pay ALL utilities as well as care for lawn/snow. Apps are $65/adult. Deposit equals rent. Pet-friendly w/deposit and approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 Forestwood Dr have any available units?
1012 Forestwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ferguson, MO.
Is 1012 Forestwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1012 Forestwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 Forestwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1012 Forestwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1012 Forestwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1012 Forestwood Dr offers parking.
Does 1012 Forestwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1012 Forestwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 Forestwood Dr have a pool?
No, 1012 Forestwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1012 Forestwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 1012 Forestwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 Forestwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1012 Forestwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1012 Forestwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1012 Forestwood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
