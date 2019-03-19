All apartments in Excelsior Springs
Excelsior Springs, MO
211 S. Kansas City Ave. - 4
211 S. Kansas City Ave. - 4

211 S Kansas City Ave · No Longer Available
Location

211 S Kansas City Ave, Excelsior Springs, MO 64024

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit is located on the lower level of the property. Completely renovated in 2018! New laminate flooring throughout the apartment with a country kitchen and barn style rolling bedroom doors. Laundry room included on property. A definite MUST SEE to appreciate!
Excelsior Springs, historic downtown location, with newly updated apartments. Complete with newly refinished hardwood floors, new refrigerator, new stove, new electrical, new energy efficient windows, new steel entry door, new light fixtures. No smoking in the building. Small pets allowed w/ Management approval and Pet Deposit. Utilities shared among tenants. Washer and dryer facilities provided with lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 S. Kansas City Ave. - 4 have any available units?
211 S. Kansas City Ave. - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Excelsior Springs, MO.
What amenities does 211 S. Kansas City Ave. - 4 have?
Some of 211 S. Kansas City Ave. - 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 S. Kansas City Ave. - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
211 S. Kansas City Ave. - 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 S. Kansas City Ave. - 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 211 S. Kansas City Ave. - 4 is pet friendly.
Does 211 S. Kansas City Ave. - 4 offer parking?
No, 211 S. Kansas City Ave. - 4 does not offer parking.
Does 211 S. Kansas City Ave. - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 S. Kansas City Ave. - 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 S. Kansas City Ave. - 4 have a pool?
No, 211 S. Kansas City Ave. - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 211 S. Kansas City Ave. - 4 have accessible units?
No, 211 S. Kansas City Ave. - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 211 S. Kansas City Ave. - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 S. Kansas City Ave. - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 211 S. Kansas City Ave. - 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 211 S. Kansas City Ave. - 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
