211 S. Kansas City Ave. - 4

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Unit is located on the lower level of the property. Completely renovated in 2018! New laminate flooring throughout the apartment with a country kitchen and barn style rolling bedroom doors. Laundry room included on property. A definite MUST SEE to appreciate!

Excelsior Springs, historic downtown location, with newly updated apartments. Complete with newly refinished hardwood floors, new refrigerator, new stove, new electrical, new energy efficient windows, new steel entry door, new light fixtures. No smoking in the building. Small pets allowed w/ Management approval and Pet Deposit. Utilities shared among tenants. Washer and dryer facilities provided with lease.