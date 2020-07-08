309 N Schlueter Ave

Amenities

Adorable 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 1469 sqft home in St. Louis! Featuring new siding, fresh interior paint and all new flooring, includes a covered porch, a separate dining room, bedrooms that offers plenty of space and closets with built in organizers and large windows for the natural light to come in. In addition to all of that, the kitchen and bathroom will be remodeled!



$25 pet fee per month per pet.



We are currently not accepting section 8 tenants for this house.



No utility fees are included in the “rent” amount. Utilities include but are not limited to: Sewer (typically MSD & we add $65 to the monthly rent amount for this utility), Electric (typically Ameren UE), Natural gas (if applicable, typically Spire), Water (typically Missouri American Water), and Trash (your choice of provider typically). All utility fees will be the responsibility of the tenant.