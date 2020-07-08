All apartments in Dellwood
Last updated July 8 2020 at 11:38 PM

309 N Schlueter Ave

309 North Schlueter Avenue · (573) 410-4857
Location

309 North Schlueter Avenue, Dellwood, MO 63135
Dellwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$960

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1469 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Adorable 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 1469 sqft home in St. Louis! Featuring new siding, fresh interior paint and all new flooring, includes a covered porch, a separate dining room, bedrooms that offers plenty of space and closets with built in organizers and large windows for the natural light to come in. In addition to all of that, the kitchen and bathroom will be remodeled!

$25 pet fee per month per pet.

We are currently not accepting section 8 tenants for this house.

No utility fees are included in the “rent” amount. Utilities include but are not limited to: Sewer (typically MSD & we add $65 to the monthly rent amount for this utility), Electric (typically Ameren UE), Natural gas (if applicable, typically Spire), Water (typically Missouri American Water), and Trash (your choice of provider typically). All utility fees will be the responsibility of the tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 N Schlueter Ave have any available units?
309 N Schlueter Ave has a unit available for $960 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 309 N Schlueter Ave currently offering any rent specials?
309 N Schlueter Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 N Schlueter Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 309 N Schlueter Ave is pet friendly.
Does 309 N Schlueter Ave offer parking?
No, 309 N Schlueter Ave does not offer parking.
Does 309 N Schlueter Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 N Schlueter Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 N Schlueter Ave have a pool?
No, 309 N Schlueter Ave does not have a pool.
Does 309 N Schlueter Ave have accessible units?
No, 309 N Schlueter Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 309 N Schlueter Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 N Schlueter Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 309 N Schlueter Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 309 N Schlueter Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
