2333 Cleek Ct.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

2333 Cleek Ct.

2333 Cleek Court · (314) 486-0231
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2333 Cleek Court, Crystal Lake Park, MO 63131

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2333 Cleek Ct. · Avail. Jul 1

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2436 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
dogs allowed
2333 Cleek Ct. Available 07/01/20 Sublime 4 bedroom in Crystal Lake Park/Ladue school district - Agent: Jay Rios
(314)-486-0231
TEXT,
call,
or email stlouisrentals1978@gmail.com to schedule a viewing!

All the benefits of Crystal Lake Park's darling neighborhood and playground.
Great community! Neighborhood Block Parties!
The house sits at the end of the Cul de sac so it's safe and private.
Quiet area near Frontenac Mall, West County Mall!
Close to both Highway 270 and 40.
Close to Mercy and Missouri Baptist Hospitals.
Shopping along Manchester!
Woods Floors throughout!
Tiled kitchen, baths and lower level!
Oversized Jacuzzi bathtub big enough for 2.
Laundry room soon to be converted into a fifth bedroom with a closet and private entrance!
Laundry hookups.
Large private yard.
Fireplace (wood burning).
2 car garage with opener.
One Month Security Deposit $3,100!
1 year lease!
$40 online application is through aaascreening.com.
Cat deposit $100!
NO SMOKING!

Jay Rios, agent (314) 486-0231
Swaine Realty (314) 482-2006

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5803136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2333 Cleek Ct. have any available units?
2333 Cleek Ct. has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2333 Cleek Ct. have?
Some of 2333 Cleek Ct.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2333 Cleek Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
2333 Cleek Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2333 Cleek Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2333 Cleek Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 2333 Cleek Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 2333 Cleek Ct. does offer parking.
Does 2333 Cleek Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2333 Cleek Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2333 Cleek Ct. have a pool?
No, 2333 Cleek Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 2333 Cleek Ct. have accessible units?
No, 2333 Cleek Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 2333 Cleek Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2333 Cleek Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2333 Cleek Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2333 Cleek Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
