Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage playground fireplace

2333 Cleek Ct. Available 07/01/20 Sublime 4 bedroom in Crystal Lake Park/Ladue school district - Agent: Jay Rios

(314)-486-0231

TEXT,

call,

or email stlouisrentals1978@gmail.com to schedule a viewing!



All the benefits of Crystal Lake Park's darling neighborhood and playground.

Great community! Neighborhood Block Parties!

The house sits at the end of the Cul de sac so it's safe and private.

Quiet area near Frontenac Mall, West County Mall!

Close to both Highway 270 and 40.

Close to Mercy and Missouri Baptist Hospitals.

Shopping along Manchester!

Woods Floors throughout!

Tiled kitchen, baths and lower level!

Oversized Jacuzzi bathtub big enough for 2.

Laundry room soon to be converted into a fifth bedroom with a closet and private entrance!

Laundry hookups.

Large private yard.

Fireplace (wood burning).

2 car garage with opener.

One Month Security Deposit $3,100!

1 year lease!

$40 online application is through aaascreening.com.

Cat deposit $100!

NO SMOKING!



No Dogs Allowed



