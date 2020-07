Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven recently renovated smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center cc payments e-payments green community guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving

Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!ReNew Creve Coeur is a secluded haven nestled in the Creve Coeur neighborhood. The property is located right off of Highway 270 and Olive Blvd, just minutes away from the airport as well as dining, shopping, and entertainment destinations. Surrounded by beautiful scenery and wildlife, we offer pet-friendly 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes with spacious closets, cabinets, private storage areas, patios, and full-size stackable washers and dryers. Call today to schedule your personal tour; you'll be glad you did!