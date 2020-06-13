All apartments in Creve Coeur
745 Old Ballas Road
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:49 PM

745 Old Ballas Road

745 Old Ballas Road · (314) 569-2275
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

745 Old Ballas Road, Creve Coeur, MO 63141
Downtown Creve Coeur

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 3256 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Entire building available starting October 1st, 2019. This stand alone office space features a total of 3256SF, consisting of 2072SF fully finished recently rehabbed office space, and 1184SF of walkout basement storage/staging area. There are 18 parking spaces which can accommodate all employees as well as walk in visitors/clients. The space has 2 bathrooms, a kitchenette, and plenty of office, conference, and waiting area space.

This fully renovated building is conveniently located inside the Creve Coeur Executive Business Park which is near shopping, the Creve Coeur Golf Course, the Creve Coeur Recreation Center, and two major hospitals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 745 Old Ballas Road have any available units?
745 Old Ballas Road has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 745 Old Ballas Road currently offering any rent specials?
745 Old Ballas Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 745 Old Ballas Road pet-friendly?
No, 745 Old Ballas Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Creve Coeur.
Does 745 Old Ballas Road offer parking?
Yes, 745 Old Ballas Road does offer parking.
Does 745 Old Ballas Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 745 Old Ballas Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 745 Old Ballas Road have a pool?
No, 745 Old Ballas Road does not have a pool.
Does 745 Old Ballas Road have accessible units?
No, 745 Old Ballas Road does not have accessible units.
Does 745 Old Ballas Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 745 Old Ballas Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 745 Old Ballas Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 745 Old Ballas Road does not have units with air conditioning.
