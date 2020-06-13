745 Old Ballas Road

Amenities

parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Entire building available starting October 1st, 2019. This stand alone office space features a total of 3256SF, consisting of 2072SF fully finished recently rehabbed office space, and 1184SF of walkout basement storage/staging area. There are 18 parking spaces which can accommodate all employees as well as walk in visitors/clients. The space has 2 bathrooms, a kitchenette, and plenty of office, conference, and waiting area space.



This fully renovated building is conveniently located inside the Creve Coeur Executive Business Park which is near shopping, the Creve Coeur Golf Course, the Creve Coeur Recreation Center, and two major hospitals.