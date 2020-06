Amenities

Great location near intersection of Tesson Ferry and Lindbergh Rd. For lease. Monthly lease rate $1200. plus first month FREE ! This property is a HIGH visibility, HIGH traffic location. A billboard in this area would cost about the same as this rent! Plus you get 2 signs! A small closet-sized portion of this building is locked and is utilized by the adjoining business. The adjoining business is next door in a separate building and is a snow cone stand that brings in high traffic in the summertime. There is some sharing of the parking lot. This is a great way to grow additional foot traffic for your business. Great location for the visibility you need to grow a great business. The location visibility alone is worth this rental rate! You get signage on Concord Village Rd and Tesson Ferry Rd (HWY 21) Set your time to see ASAP as this is sure to rent quickly.