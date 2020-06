Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking

No Fault to Landlord. Occupancy Inspection is done and Home is ready for new Tenants. Well maintain 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home with fenced in back yard. Wood Floors on main Floor and separate dining. The home also has a partially finished basement with a second full bathroom in basement. The home has a nice patio on the back with a fence in backyard. Landlords will consider accepting pets with an additional pet deposit. Home is occupied and will be available March 1st. Make your appointment to see it before it is not available.