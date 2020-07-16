51 South Woods Mill Road

Amenities

in unit laundry wine room patio / balcony dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking wine room

Enjoy traditional, fully renovated farmhouse with all modern amenities. Beautifully landscaped setting includes 8 acres of adjacent pasture land, pond view and shade trees! Peaceful and quiet. Exceptional location in St. Louis’ central Hwy 64 corridor. St. Lukes Hospital, Maryville Univ, CBC, Priory, Parkway within stones throw. Excellent layout, features elegant mill work, newly finished plank floors. Great casual style. Private Master, the additional bedrooms, 5 baths, tons of closet & storage, wine room. Spacious, fully renovated kitchen. Eat on garden patio. Great parking. 4 spaces, 2-car carport. Need to see in person. Beautiful, modern farm setting. 4,000 sq ft for $3,600. Very competitive. Previously rented for $3,850. New price reflects pandemic. Owner eager for quick rent. 8 acres of fields/woods where the pandemic seems non-existent. Great, flexible terms. Furniture available for additional rent, and “In-Law Quarters” available for additional rent.