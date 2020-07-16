All apartments in Chesterfield
51 South Woods Mill Road
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:54 AM

51 South Woods Mill Road

51 South Woods Mill Road · (888) 991-4800
Location

51 South Woods Mill Road, Chesterfield, MO 63017

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

3 Bed · 5 Bath · 4282 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
wine room
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
wine room
Enjoy traditional, fully renovated farmhouse with all modern amenities. Beautifully landscaped setting includes 8 acres of adjacent pasture land, pond view and shade trees! Peaceful and quiet. Exceptional location in St. Louis’ central Hwy 64 corridor. St. Lukes Hospital, Maryville Univ, CBC, Priory, Parkway within stones throw. Excellent layout, features elegant mill work, newly finished plank floors. Great casual style. Private Master, the additional bedrooms, 5 baths, tons of closet & storage, wine room. Spacious, fully renovated kitchen. Eat on garden patio. Great parking. 4 spaces, 2-car carport. Need to see in person. Beautiful, modern farm setting. 4,000 sq ft for $3,600. Very competitive. Previously rented for $3,850. New price reflects pandemic. Owner eager for quick rent. 8 acres of fields/woods where the pandemic seems non-existent. Great, flexible terms. Furniture available for additional rent, and “In-Law Quarters” available for additional rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 South Woods Mill Road have any available units?
51 South Woods Mill Road has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chesterfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chesterfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 51 South Woods Mill Road have?
Some of 51 South Woods Mill Road's amenities include in unit laundry, wine room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 South Woods Mill Road currently offering any rent specials?
51 South Woods Mill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 South Woods Mill Road pet-friendly?
No, 51 South Woods Mill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chesterfield.
Does 51 South Woods Mill Road offer parking?
Yes, 51 South Woods Mill Road offers parking.
Does 51 South Woods Mill Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 51 South Woods Mill Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 South Woods Mill Road have a pool?
No, 51 South Woods Mill Road does not have a pool.
Does 51 South Woods Mill Road have accessible units?
No, 51 South Woods Mill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 51 South Woods Mill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 51 South Woods Mill Road has units with dishwashers.
