15349 Highcroft

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

ALL SHOWING BY CONFIRMED APPOINTMENT ONLY. *WEAR MASK* Location, Location, Location. Awesome bright & light 2 sty, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, overlooking pond. Parkway C. school Dist. Walk to Highcroft Elem School. Parquet wood fl entry & Powder Rm, Formal Dinning Rm & Large Living Rm, w/BI bookshelves, open to Lg Family Rm, Wet bar, Woodburning FP, Ceiling fans, 2 double doors leading to Lg Deck. Kitchen w/Ceramic fl, Center Island, lots of cabinets, Electrical cook top, Bay window, Main fl Laundry w/utility sink. Hardwood fl in upstairs hallway, Large Vault Master suite, Luxury Master Bathroom, Double sink, Sep Tub & Shower w/Mirror wall, Walk-in closet. Additional 3 Spacious bedrooms. Level backyard for kids to play & family entertainment. Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer Tenants responsible for maintenance. "Sewer is included in rent "Listing agent related to landlord.



*NO SMOKING, NO PET. Credit report, current Landlord & Job Reference letters all required with a Application.