Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:19 AM

15349 Highcroft

15349 Highcroft Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15349 Highcroft Drive, Chesterfield, MO 63017

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
ALL SHOWING BY CONFIRMED APPOINTMENT ONLY. *WEAR MASK* Location, Location, Location. Awesome bright & light 2 sty, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, overlooking pond. Parkway C. school Dist. Walk to Highcroft Elem School. Parquet wood fl entry & Powder Rm, Formal Dinning Rm & Large Living Rm, w/BI bookshelves, open to Lg Family Rm, Wet bar, Woodburning FP, Ceiling fans, 2 double doors leading to Lg Deck. Kitchen w/Ceramic fl, Center Island, lots of cabinets, Electrical cook top, Bay window, Main fl Laundry w/utility sink. Hardwood fl in upstairs hallway, Large Vault Master suite, Luxury Master Bathroom, Double sink, Sep Tub & Shower w/Mirror wall, Walk-in closet. Additional 3 Spacious bedrooms. Level backyard for kids to play & family entertainment. Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer Tenants responsible for maintenance. "Sewer is included in rent "Listing agent related to landlord.

*NO SMOKING, NO PET. Credit report, current Landlord & Job Reference letters all required with a Application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15349 Highcroft have any available units?
15349 Highcroft doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Chesterfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chesterfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 15349 Highcroft have?
Some of 15349 Highcroft's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15349 Highcroft currently offering any rent specials?
15349 Highcroft isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15349 Highcroft pet-friendly?
No, 15349 Highcroft is not pet friendly.
Does 15349 Highcroft offer parking?
Yes, 15349 Highcroft does offer parking.
Does 15349 Highcroft have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15349 Highcroft offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15349 Highcroft have a pool?
No, 15349 Highcroft does not have a pool.
Does 15349 Highcroft have accessible units?
No, 15349 Highcroft does not have accessible units.
Does 15349 Highcroft have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15349 Highcroft has units with dishwashers.
