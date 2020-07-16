All apartments in Chesterfield
Find more places like 14471 Bantry Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chesterfield, MO
/
14471 Bantry Lane
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:35 PM

14471 Bantry Lane

14471 Bantry Lane · (314) 495-7532
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chesterfield
See all
Village Green
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14471 Bantry Lane, Chesterfield, MO 63017
Village Green

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 28 · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1267 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Luxury Condominium located in West St. Louis County, Manors at Village Green offers instant access to expressways, entertainment, convenient shopping, fine or casual dining and much more within walking distance. This unit is perfect for roommates or the occasional guest.This is an updated two bedroom, two baths, two heated assigned garage parking spaces, open and airy with neutral decor, comfortable living room with gas fireplace, eat in kitchen and a large master bedroom with oversized closets. Gorgeous balcony view, use of the outdoor hot tub, sparkling outdoor pool with deck. The unit is wired for cable, Internet, OTA Antenna throughout. Other amenities include a secured entrance, updated dishwasher, updated kitchen appliances, custom tile back splash, recessed lighting, wireless remote ceiling fans in living and bed rooms, six panel doors, gas fireplace, adult height vanities, oversized closets, front loading washer & dryer inside the unit. Water, sewer and trash removal included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14471 Bantry Lane have any available units?
14471 Bantry Lane has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chesterfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chesterfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 14471 Bantry Lane have?
Some of 14471 Bantry Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14471 Bantry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14471 Bantry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14471 Bantry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14471 Bantry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chesterfield.
Does 14471 Bantry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14471 Bantry Lane offers parking.
Does 14471 Bantry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14471 Bantry Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14471 Bantry Lane have a pool?
Yes, 14471 Bantry Lane has a pool.
Does 14471 Bantry Lane have accessible units?
No, 14471 Bantry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14471 Bantry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14471 Bantry Lane has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 14471 Bantry Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Village Green
14441 Village Green Pky
Chesterfield, MO 63017
Watermark At Chesterfield Village
16346 Lydia Hill Dr
Chesterfield, MO 63017
15Seventy Chesterfield
1570 Westmeade Dr
Chesterfield, MO 63017
Peachtree Apartments
915 Peach Hill Ln
Chesterfield, MO 63017
The Avalon Apartment Homes
13630 Riverway Dr
Chesterfield, MO 63017
Schoettler Village Apartments
15480 Elk Ridge Ln
Chesterfield, MO 63017
Aventura at Wild Horse Creek
16573 Wild Horse Creek Road
Chesterfield, MO 63017
ReNew Chesterfield
2150 Village Green Pkwy
Chesterfield, MO 63017

Similar Pages

Chesterfield 1 BedroomsChesterfield 2 Bedrooms
Chesterfield Apartments with ParkingChesterfield Pet Friendly Places
Chesterfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOO'Fallon, MOFlorissant, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOSt. Peters, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MO
Clayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILSwansea, ILManchester, MOGranite City, IL
Mehlville, MOKirkwood, MOSt. Ann, MOHazelwood, MOEdwardsville, ILBridgeton, MOFerguson, MOSpanish Lake, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village Green

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity