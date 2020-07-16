14471 Bantry Lane

Amenities

Luxury Condominium located in West St. Louis County, Manors at Village Green offers instant access to expressways, entertainment, convenient shopping, fine or casual dining and much more within walking distance. This unit is perfect for roommates or the occasional guest.This is an updated two bedroom, two baths, two heated assigned garage parking spaces, open and airy with neutral decor, comfortable living room with gas fireplace, eat in kitchen and a large master bedroom with oversized closets. Gorgeous balcony view, use of the outdoor hot tub, sparkling outdoor pool with deck. The unit is wired for cable, Internet, OTA Antenna throughout. Other amenities include a secured entrance, updated dishwasher, updated kitchen appliances, custom tile back splash, recessed lighting, wireless remote ceiling fans in living and bed rooms, six panel doors, gas fireplace, adult height vanities, oversized closets, front loading washer & dryer inside the unit. Water, sewer and trash removal included.