Last updated May 31 2020 at 11:04 AM

3140 Roger Williams Drive

3140 Roger Williams Drive · (314) 324-1897
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3140 Roger Williams Drive, Bridgeton, MO 63044

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit A · Avail. now

$625

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 522 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Cute and cozy all electric, one bedroom condo in 55+ community. New carpet in living room and bedroom, white cabinets in the kitchen with beautiful granite counters. Kitchen includes electric stove, microwave and refrigerator. Bathroom is newly remodeled with shower only, no tub. Bedroom has sliding door to your deck. Your view includes a park like setting and open space in the back. This second floor condo requires walking a flight of stairs. Condo fee included in rent. Must abide by Rules and Regulations of the condo association. Copy to be provided. Access all the Bridgeton amenities using Bridgeton's van transportation for seniors. Remember this is a 55+ community and no pets are allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3140 Roger Williams Drive have any available units?
3140 Roger Williams Drive has a unit available for $625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3140 Roger Williams Drive have?
Some of 3140 Roger Williams Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3140 Roger Williams Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3140 Roger Williams Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3140 Roger Williams Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3140 Roger Williams Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bridgeton.
Does 3140 Roger Williams Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3140 Roger Williams Drive does offer parking.
Does 3140 Roger Williams Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3140 Roger Williams Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3140 Roger Williams Drive have a pool?
No, 3140 Roger Williams Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3140 Roger Williams Drive have accessible units?
No, 3140 Roger Williams Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3140 Roger Williams Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3140 Roger Williams Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3140 Roger Williams Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3140 Roger Williams Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
