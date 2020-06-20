3140 Roger Williams Drive

Amenities

Cute and cozy all electric, one bedroom condo in 55+ community. New carpet in living room and bedroom, white cabinets in the kitchen with beautiful granite counters. Kitchen includes electric stove, microwave and refrigerator. Bathroom is newly remodeled with shower only, no tub. Bedroom has sliding door to your deck. Your view includes a park like setting and open space in the back. This second floor condo requires walking a flight of stairs. Condo fee included in rent. Must abide by Rules and Regulations of the condo association. Copy to be provided. Access all the Bridgeton amenities using Bridgeton's van transportation for seniors. Remember this is a 55+ community and no pets are allowed.