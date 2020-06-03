2829 Brazeau Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub

Do not miss this luxury rental property located just minutes from Clayton and in highly ranked Brentwood Schools! Follow the covered front porch entry to find the completely updated contemporary open floor plan living space which seamlessly leads in to the stunning chef's kitchen, featuring 2 separate huge islands with seating, professional grade stainless appliances, beautiful cabinetry, and laundry. Two bedrooms with a huge shared bathroom complete with dual sinks, separate shower and soaking tub, finish off the main floor. The second floor is your own master retreat with a stunning spa-like master bath featuring dual sinks, a beautifully tiled shower & whirlpool tub, custom European closets, a separate living room with bar, and a private second story deck that can also be reached from your downstairs covered patio and backyard, all perfect for entertaining! Schedule your showing today!