Brentwood, MO
2829 Brazeau Avenue
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:31 AM

2829 Brazeau Avenue

2829 Brazeau Avenue · (314) 374-2129
Location

2829 Brazeau Avenue, Brentwood, MO 63144
Brentwood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2096 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Do not miss this luxury rental property located just minutes from Clayton and in highly ranked Brentwood Schools! Follow the covered front porch entry to find the completely updated contemporary open floor plan living space which seamlessly leads in to the stunning chef's kitchen, featuring 2 separate huge islands with seating, professional grade stainless appliances, beautiful cabinetry, and laundry. Two bedrooms with a huge shared bathroom complete with dual sinks, separate shower and soaking tub, finish off the main floor. The second floor is your own master retreat with a stunning spa-like master bath featuring dual sinks, a beautifully tiled shower & whirlpool tub, custom European closets, a separate living room with bar, and a private second story deck that can also be reached from your downstairs covered patio and backyard, all perfect for entertaining! Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2829 Brazeau Avenue have any available units?
2829 Brazeau Avenue has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2829 Brazeau Avenue have?
Some of 2829 Brazeau Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2829 Brazeau Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2829 Brazeau Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2829 Brazeau Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2829 Brazeau Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brentwood.
Does 2829 Brazeau Avenue offer parking?
No, 2829 Brazeau Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2829 Brazeau Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2829 Brazeau Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2829 Brazeau Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2829 Brazeau Avenue has a pool.
Does 2829 Brazeau Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2829 Brazeau Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2829 Brazeau Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2829 Brazeau Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2829 Brazeau Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2829 Brazeau Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
