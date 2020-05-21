All apartments in Blue Springs
Last updated December 20 2019 at 11:00 AM

408 SW Shamrock Pl

408 Southwest Shamrock Place · No Longer Available
Location

408 Southwest Shamrock Place, Blue Springs, MO 64014

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
SEASON SPECIAL: December 2019 is just $99! Below market rate lease for full term of 12 months, just $1295 after December at $99. Our normal price for this home is $1350, and will increase back to the original rent rate after term of lease.

Great House in Blue Springs. Not far from all that Blue Springs has to offer.
3bedrooms/2 bathrooms
Fireplace is for decorative purpose only.
Call today, to view this great property.

This special applies to a 12 month term lease. After 12 months, the lease rate will increase to $1350.

If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*
*Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets*
Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00 This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 per application; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

