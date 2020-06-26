All apartments in Blue Springs
Last updated April 13 2020 at 10:22 PM

404 Southwest 6th Street

404 Southwest 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

404 Southwest 6th Street, Blue Springs, MO 64014
East Lakeview

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This adorable 2 Bedroom 1 Bath duplex has been completed renovated and is ready for a new tenant!

Featuring beautiful laminate hardwoods throughout the entire home, a wonderful open layout, and attached 1 car garage, you really can't go wrong with this property.

Both bedrooms also feature the laminate hardwoods and offer tons of natural light!

The backyard is spacious and perfect for those who have pets.

Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher programs*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 Southwest 6th Street have any available units?
404 Southwest 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
Is 404 Southwest 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
404 Southwest 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 Southwest 6th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 404 Southwest 6th Street is pet friendly.
Does 404 Southwest 6th Street offer parking?
Yes, 404 Southwest 6th Street offers parking.
Does 404 Southwest 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 Southwest 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 Southwest 6th Street have a pool?
No, 404 Southwest 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 404 Southwest 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 404 Southwest 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 404 Southwest 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 404 Southwest 6th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 404 Southwest 6th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 404 Southwest 6th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
