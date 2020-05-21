316 Northeast 1 Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd!

Have it all in this sharp 4 bedroom 2 bath East Lakeview Annex split foyer style home. Living room w/wood-burning fireplace and fully equipped kitchen with electric range, dishwasher, disposal and refrigerator. Central air, ceiling fans , mini-blinds and laundry hookups. Two car garage w/opener. Then step outside to your deck and fenced yard!



