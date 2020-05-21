All apartments in Blue Springs
Blue Springs, MO
316 Northeast 1 Street
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:40 AM

316 Northeast 1 Street

316 Northeast 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

316 Northeast 1st Street, Blue Springs, MO 64014
East Lakeview

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd!
Have it all in this sharp 4 bedroom 2 bath East Lakeview Annex split foyer style home. Living room w/wood-burning fireplace and fully equipped kitchen with electric range, dishwasher, disposal and refrigerator. Central air, ceiling fans , mini-blinds and laundry hookups. Two car garage w/opener. Then step outside to your deck and fenced yard!

Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 Northeast 1 Street have any available units?
316 Northeast 1 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 316 Northeast 1 Street have?
Some of 316 Northeast 1 Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 Northeast 1 Street currently offering any rent specials?
316 Northeast 1 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 Northeast 1 Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 316 Northeast 1 Street is pet friendly.
Does 316 Northeast 1 Street offer parking?
Yes, 316 Northeast 1 Street offers parking.
Does 316 Northeast 1 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 Northeast 1 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 Northeast 1 Street have a pool?
No, 316 Northeast 1 Street does not have a pool.
Does 316 Northeast 1 Street have accessible units?
No, 316 Northeast 1 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 316 Northeast 1 Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 316 Northeast 1 Street has units with dishwashers.

