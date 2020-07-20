All apartments in Blue Springs
2700 Southeast 1st Street
2700 Southeast 1st Street

2700 Southeast 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

2700 Southeast 1st Street, Blue Springs, MO 64014

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
48 HOUR LOOK AND LEASE, sign a 12 month lease within 48 hours of touring and get your 2nd full month free. Also get your application fees credited back when approved! Hurry, this special offer won't last long.This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 Southeast 1st Street have any available units?
2700 Southeast 1st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
Is 2700 Southeast 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
2700 Southeast 1st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 Southeast 1st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2700 Southeast 1st Street is pet friendly.
Does 2700 Southeast 1st Street offer parking?
No, 2700 Southeast 1st Street does not offer parking.
Does 2700 Southeast 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2700 Southeast 1st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 Southeast 1st Street have a pool?
No, 2700 Southeast 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 2700 Southeast 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 2700 Southeast 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 Southeast 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2700 Southeast 1st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2700 Southeast 1st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2700 Southeast 1st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
