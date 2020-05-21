All apartments in Blue Springs
2504 Northwest 4th Street
Last updated March 18 2020 at 3:13 PM

2504 Northwest 4th Street

2504 Northwest 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2504 Northwest 4th Street, Blue Springs, MO 64014

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before March 31!
Good solid 3 bdrm home in Established Neighborhood, close to schools & shopping. Lots of space with a great room added to the back of the home. Large back deck looks out to fenced backyard. Great home that is move in ready! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

