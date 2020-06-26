226 Southwest Carson Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BRAND NEW LUXURY TOWNHOMES! All white Cabinets, Ceramic Tile throughout the entire homes, Stainless Steel Appliances and New White washer and dryer included in every unit! Eagle Crossing offers luxury and affordable living at its finest in brand new Townhomes. Located just off 7 highway, Eagle Crossing offers the convenience of Kansas City living with the benefits of Blue Springs. Whether you are looking individually or for a family Eagle Crossing has something for everyone.



Application is $35.00 per person over the age of 18.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.