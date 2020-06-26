All apartments in Blue Springs
Blue Springs, MO
226 Southwest Carson Drive
226 Southwest Carson Drive

226 SW Carson Dr · No Longer Available
Location

226 SW Carson Dr, Blue Springs, MO 64014

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BRAND NEW LUXURY TOWNHOMES! All white Cabinets, Ceramic Tile throughout the entire homes, Stainless Steel Appliances and New White washer and dryer included in every unit! Eagle Crossing offers luxury and affordable living at its finest in brand new Townhomes. Located just off 7 highway, Eagle Crossing offers the convenience of Kansas City living with the benefits of Blue Springs. Whether you are looking individually or for a family Eagle Crossing has something for everyone.

Application is $35.00 per person over the age of 18.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 Southwest Carson Drive have any available units?
226 Southwest Carson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
Is 226 Southwest Carson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
226 Southwest Carson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 Southwest Carson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 226 Southwest Carson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 226 Southwest Carson Drive offer parking?
No, 226 Southwest Carson Drive does not offer parking.
Does 226 Southwest Carson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 226 Southwest Carson Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 Southwest Carson Drive have a pool?
No, 226 Southwest Carson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 226 Southwest Carson Drive have accessible units?
No, 226 Southwest Carson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 226 Southwest Carson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 226 Southwest Carson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 226 Southwest Carson Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 226 Southwest Carson Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
