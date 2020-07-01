All apartments in Blue Springs
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

2249 SW Park Ave

2249 Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2249 Park Avenue, Blue Springs, MO 64015

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Stunning Ranch in Blue Springs for Lease | MidwestPropertyResources.com - Fantastic Gourmet eat-in Kitchen that features granite counters, custom cabinets, beautiful wood floors, tiled backsplash, and Stainless appliances.
The Mud Room / Utility room has built in utility sink, W&D hookups, space for an extra fridge or deep freezer.
Screened in Porch or Sun Deck overlooking fenced backyard.
Key feature of the home is each bedroom has its own private bath plus a half bath off the hall!
Formal dining room
Plenty of storage
Total of 3 car garage two up and one in the basement
Extra room to spread out with finished room in basement.
True Ranch living at is best with this well thought out floor plan.

See a virtual walk-thru video of this home at MidwestPropertyResources.com

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% of your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Midwest Property Resources specializes in bringing clean, well maintained properties to the market and pairing them with tenants that appreciate them. Visit MidwestPropertyResources.com/Vacancies/ to see a virtual walk-thru video tour view current properties, learn details, or click to schedule an in person showing!
Midwest Property Resources...."Live a Better Life"

(RLNE3881897)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2249 SW Park Ave have any available units?
2249 SW Park Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 2249 SW Park Ave have?
Some of 2249 SW Park Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2249 SW Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2249 SW Park Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2249 SW Park Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2249 SW Park Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2249 SW Park Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2249 SW Park Ave offers parking.
Does 2249 SW Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2249 SW Park Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2249 SW Park Ave have a pool?
No, 2249 SW Park Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2249 SW Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 2249 SW Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2249 SW Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2249 SW Park Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

