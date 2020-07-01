2249 SW Park Ave

Amenities

Stunning Ranch in Blue Springs for Lease | MidwestPropertyResources.com - Fantastic Gourmet eat-in Kitchen that features granite counters, custom cabinets, beautiful wood floors, tiled backsplash, and Stainless appliances.

The Mud Room / Utility room has built in utility sink, W&D hookups, space for an extra fridge or deep freezer.

Screened in Porch or Sun Deck overlooking fenced backyard.

Key feature of the home is each bedroom has its own private bath plus a half bath off the hall!

Formal dining room

Plenty of storage

Total of 3 car garage two up and one in the basement

Extra room to spread out with finished room in basement.

True Ranch living at is best with this well thought out floor plan.



