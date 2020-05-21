All apartments in Blue Springs
Home
/
Blue Springs, MO
/
222 NE Cedar Ct
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:36 AM

222 NE Cedar Ct

222 Northeast Cedar Court · No Longer Available
Location

222 Northeast Cedar Court, Blue Springs, MO 64014
Country Club Gardens

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available NOW in Blue Springs-Schedule a self guided tour today!! - Schedule a self guided tour here:
https://rently.com/properties/1232364
Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

NEW Pictures coming soon. FULLY REMODELED!! Extremely spacious 3 bedroom/2 full bath townhome, available in Blue Springs! Enjoy the open and inviting layout that connects the kitchen and living room! All carpet flooring besides tile in kitchen. Decorative fireplace. All bedrooms located upstairs, with tall, angled ceilings in the master bedroom! 1 car garage included.

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE5012364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 NE Cedar Ct have any available units?
222 NE Cedar Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 NE Cedar Ct have?
Some of 222 NE Cedar Ct's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 NE Cedar Ct currently offering any rent specials?
222 NE Cedar Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 NE Cedar Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 222 NE Cedar Ct is pet friendly.
Does 222 NE Cedar Ct offer parking?
Yes, 222 NE Cedar Ct offers parking.
Does 222 NE Cedar Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 NE Cedar Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 NE Cedar Ct have a pool?
No, 222 NE Cedar Ct does not have a pool.
Does 222 NE Cedar Ct have accessible units?
No, 222 NE Cedar Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 222 NE Cedar Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 NE Cedar Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
