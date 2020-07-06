All apartments in Blue Springs
1305 NW Village
Last updated July 18 2019 at 1:28 PM

1305 NW Village

1305 Northwest Village Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1305 Northwest Village Drive, Blue Springs, MO 64015
Weatherstone

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/98c4664038 ---- Beautiful and spacious 2br, 2bth, 1 car garage condo in Weatherstone Village with access to community pool and in a nice neighborhood. Features a fully equipped kitchen with hardwood floors, dining room, living room and jacuzzi tub in the master bath. Great location, with convenient access to top notch schools, shopping and highway. This is a must see! Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Car Garage 2 Bath 2 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Community Pool Deck/Patio Miniblinds Stove Vinyl Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 NW Village have any available units?
1305 NW Village doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1305 NW Village have?
Some of 1305 NW Village's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 NW Village currently offering any rent specials?
1305 NW Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 NW Village pet-friendly?
Yes, 1305 NW Village is pet friendly.
Does 1305 NW Village offer parking?
Yes, 1305 NW Village offers parking.
Does 1305 NW Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 NW Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 NW Village have a pool?
Yes, 1305 NW Village has a pool.
Does 1305 NW Village have accessible units?
No, 1305 NW Village does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 NW Village have units with dishwashers?
No, 1305 NW Village does not have units with dishwashers.

