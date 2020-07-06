1305 NW Village

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/98c4664038 ---- Beautiful and spacious 2br, 2bth, 1 car garage condo in Weatherstone Village with access to community pool and in a nice neighborhood. Features a fully equipped kitchen with hardwood floors, dining room, living room and jacuzzi tub in the master bath. Great location, with convenient access to top notch schools, shopping and highway. This is a must see! Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Car Garage 2 Bath 2 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Community Pool Deck/Patio Miniblinds Stove Vinyl Flooring