Blue Springs, MO
1303 Northwest Knox Street
Last updated November 16 2019 at 5:02 AM

1303 Northwest Knox Street

1303 Northwest Knox Street · No Longer Available
Location

1303 Northwest Knox Street, Blue Springs, MO 64015
Downtown Blue Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this adorable 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in Blue Springs! Spacious living room flows right into the kitchen .New carpet throughout home. Washer/Dryer in unit! Lots of cabinet space for storage. Roomy bedrooms as well as large backyard!

$25/month charge for water

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $650, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $650, Available 10/18/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1303 Northwest Knox Street have any available units?
1303 Northwest Knox Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
Is 1303 Northwest Knox Street currently offering any rent specials?
1303 Northwest Knox Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1303 Northwest Knox Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1303 Northwest Knox Street is pet friendly.
Does 1303 Northwest Knox Street offer parking?
No, 1303 Northwest Knox Street does not offer parking.
Does 1303 Northwest Knox Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1303 Northwest Knox Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1303 Northwest Knox Street have a pool?
No, 1303 Northwest Knox Street does not have a pool.
Does 1303 Northwest Knox Street have accessible units?
No, 1303 Northwest Knox Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1303 Northwest Knox Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1303 Northwest Knox Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1303 Northwest Knox Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1303 Northwest Knox Street does not have units with air conditioning.

