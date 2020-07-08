1303 Northwest Knox Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come see this adorable 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in Blue Springs! Spacious living room flows right into the kitchen .New carpet throughout home. Washer/Dryer in unit! Lots of cabinet space for storage. Roomy bedrooms as well as large backyard!



$25/month charge for water



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications



To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $650, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $650, Available 10/18/19



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.