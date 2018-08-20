All apartments in Berkeley
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:49 PM

6301 Garfield Avenue

6301 Garfield Avenue · (314) 429-3900
Location

6301 Garfield Avenue, Berkeley, MO 63134
Berkeley

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 21902 sqft

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Church sharing opportunity. Daycare space for lease $3,500/mo M-F. Mon-Fri classrooms, kitchen and fellowship. Sanctuary use Sunday 8am $1,200/mo or 11am $2,500/mo, or $1000.00 after 12:30 Sunday afternoons. Multi-purpose room: $700/mo Sunday after 12pm. Classrooms $700/mo to share or $1000 to be exclusive users with a key. Office space may additionally be available.
It could also be used on weekdays as a school. Right now there is a lot of space, and huge parking lot. Sunday space availability always goes quickly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6301 Garfield Avenue have any available units?
6301 Garfield Avenue has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6301 Garfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6301 Garfield Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6301 Garfield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6301 Garfield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berkeley.
Does 6301 Garfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6301 Garfield Avenue does offer parking.
Does 6301 Garfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6301 Garfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6301 Garfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 6301 Garfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6301 Garfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6301 Garfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6301 Garfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6301 Garfield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6301 Garfield Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6301 Garfield Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
