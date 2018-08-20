6301 Garfield Avenue

Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

Church sharing opportunity. Daycare space for lease $3,500/mo M-F. Mon-Fri classrooms, kitchen and fellowship. Sanctuary use Sunday 8am $1,200/mo or 11am $2,500/mo, or $1000.00 after 12:30 Sunday afternoons. Multi-purpose room: $700/mo Sunday after 12pm. Classrooms $700/mo to share or $1000 to be exclusive users with a key. Office space may additionally be available.

It could also be used on weekdays as a school. Right now there is a lot of space, and huge parking lot. Sunday space availability always goes quickly!