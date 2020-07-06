All apartments in Belton
Find more places like 534 Emily Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belton, MO
/
534 Emily Lane
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:45 AM

534 Emily Lane

534 Emily Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

534 Emily Ln, Belton, MO 64012

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
534 Emily Lane Available 10/18/19 Newer 2 Bed Townhome in Belton; Raymore-Peculiar Schools - Come and see this Newer 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 1 Car Garage Townhome in Belton.

Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.

Main Floor Features:
Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, and Dining Area
Open Living Space
Half Bathroom with Easy Access for Guests
One Car Garage, Attached that Comes with an Automatic Opener

Second Floor Features:
Master Bedroom with Attached Full Bathroom, and Spacious Closet
Guest Bedroom
Full Bathroom
Laundry Hook Ups

Other Features:
All Electric Unit
Community Pool
Yard Maintenance Provided
Maintenance Free

Raymore-Peculiar School District.

Pets are welcome. There is a $300 one time non refundable fee and $25 a month per pet rent. Dogs must be 40 lbs. or less. There are also breed restrictions.

Tenant Pays All Utilities and Requires a 1 year lease.

(RLNE4418352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 534 Emily Lane have any available units?
534 Emily Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belton, MO.
How much is rent in Belton, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Belton Rent Report.
What amenities does 534 Emily Lane have?
Some of 534 Emily Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 534 Emily Lane currently offering any rent specials?
534 Emily Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 534 Emily Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 534 Emily Lane is pet friendly.
Does 534 Emily Lane offer parking?
Yes, 534 Emily Lane offers parking.
Does 534 Emily Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 534 Emily Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 534 Emily Lane have a pool?
Yes, 534 Emily Lane has a pool.
Does 534 Emily Lane have accessible units?
No, 534 Emily Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 534 Emily Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 534 Emily Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hearthstone Crossing Duplexes
200 Canal St
Belton, MO 64012

Similar Pages

Belton 2 BedroomsBelton Apartments with Balcony
Belton Apartments with ParkingBelton Apartments with Pool
Belton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City