All apartments in Belton
Find more places like 519 Concord St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belton, MO
/
519 Concord St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

519 Concord St

519 Concord Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

519 Concord Street, Belton, MO 64012

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/91bfbb50b9 ----
This incredibly beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home could be exactly what you are looking for! Ideally situated in a quiet neighborhood, you?ll be within minutes of parks, lakes and I-49.

The exterior charm of this home, with its mature trees and large front yard, is equally matched by the lovely interior.

On the upper floor you?ll have access to a cozy living room, with large windows to allow in plenty of natural light.

The kitchen features a stainless steel refrigerator, dish washer, and stove/oven! Additionally, it has a huge of amount of cabinet space, tile flooring and leads into a beautiful dining area.

Each of the bedrooms have comfy carpeting and large windows.

The bathrooms provide a shower/tub combo, along with tile flooring.

There is also an additional living space on the lower level and a large back yard to enjoy!

Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website. Kansas City Property Management

**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1325.00 breaks down as follows:
? Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00
? Non-refundable fee of $350.00
? Refundable deposit of $875.00
o Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).

Security Deposit: 1325
Parking: 2 Car Garage
Lease Length: 12 month
Nearest Cross Street: W North Ave and Westover Rd
Square Footage: 1152
Date Property Available for Viewing: 2018/10/31
House Number: 519
Bathroom: 2
Bedrooms: 3
Pets: Yes (additional deposit may be required)
Utilities Included: none

Balcony Deck Or Patio
Cats Ok

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 519 Concord St have any available units?
519 Concord St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belton, MO.
How much is rent in Belton, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Belton Rent Report.
What amenities does 519 Concord St have?
Some of 519 Concord St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 519 Concord St currently offering any rent specials?
519 Concord St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 Concord St pet-friendly?
Yes, 519 Concord St is pet friendly.
Does 519 Concord St offer parking?
Yes, 519 Concord St does offer parking.
Does 519 Concord St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 519 Concord St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 Concord St have a pool?
No, 519 Concord St does not have a pool.
Does 519 Concord St have accessible units?
No, 519 Concord St does not have accessible units.
Does 519 Concord St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 519 Concord St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Belton 2 BedroomsBelton Apartments with Balcony
Belton Apartments with ParkingBelton Apartments with Pool
Belton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City