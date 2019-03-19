519 Concord St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This incredibly beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home could be exactly what you are looking for! Ideally situated in a quiet neighborhood, you?ll be within minutes of parks, lakes and I-49.



The exterior charm of this home, with its mature trees and large front yard, is equally matched by the lovely interior.



On the upper floor you?ll have access to a cozy living room, with large windows to allow in plenty of natural light.



The kitchen features a stainless steel refrigerator, dish washer, and stove/oven! Additionally, it has a huge of amount of cabinet space, tile flooring and leads into a beautiful dining area.



Each of the bedrooms have comfy carpeting and large windows.



The bathrooms provide a shower/tub combo, along with tile flooring.



There is also an additional living space on the lower level and a large back yard to enjoy!



Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website.



**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1325.00 breaks down as follows:

? Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00

? Non-refundable fee of $350.00

? Refundable deposit of $875.00

o Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount



This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).



Security Deposit: 1325

Parking: 2 Car Garage

Lease Length: 12 month

Nearest Cross Street: W North Ave and Westover Rd

Square Footage: 1152

Date Property Available for Viewing: 2018/10/31

House Number: 519

Bathroom: 2

Bedrooms: 3

Pets: Yes (additional deposit may be required)

Utilities Included: none



Balcony Deck Or Patio

Cats Ok