Amenities

w/d hookup parking recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

New renovation. Wow! Stunning finish on 2 bedroom, 1 bath at a great price! Won't last long. New cabinets, new appliances, new paint, new finish on hardwoods throughout. It's a must see! Call KPMAdvantage at (913) 777-1302 to schedule a showing today!