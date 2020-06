Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated air conditioning range oven

Don't miss out on this fresh space! Great location with easy access to downtown Belton, restaurants and highways. Walking distance to the high school!



Large kitchen off the dining room, stove and refrigerator provided.



Hop out to your back deck from the kitchen for additional entertaining space! Nice, large back yard!



Updated bathroom, central air and heat, off-street parking.



No pets, please.