Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range Property Amenities

NOVEMBER RENT FREE!

You don't want to miss this charming 2-bedroom home! Beautiful hardwood floors, with custom tile in bathroom and kitchen. Great closet space in both bedrooms, and a spacious living room for entertaining! Nestled on a quiet street in Belton, this home backs up to a church lot, providing open views out the kitchen window.